Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
16.11.2025 14:15:00
Is Micron Technology a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) probably isn't the first place you expect to see explosive gains in the tech industry. Until recently, shares in the 47-year-old computer memory and storage specialist have languished -- struggling to surpass the highs it hit during the dot-com bubble at the start of the century. However, things might finally be changing. The emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has increased demand for its high-capacity data storage solutions. The company has earned a flurry of analyst upgrades and raised its guidance as business momentum picks up. But with shares up by 186% since the start of the year, are the positive changes already priced in? Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of Micron to decide if it's still a millionaire-maker stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
