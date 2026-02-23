Nebius Aktie

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

23.02.2026 02:30:00

Is Nebius the Next Amazon?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a legendary company. It started by selling books, but evolved into a company that sells nearly everything and can deliver it to your door. Not only has it dominated e-commerce, but it has also become a major player in the tech space with its massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing platform. AWS accounts for the majority of Amazon's profits, and this segment is a bigger deal than many realize.It has become such a big growth story that investors are searching for what company could be the next Amazon, at least in the cloud computing realm. One that has popped up recently is Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). Does Nebius have what it takes to become the next Amazon? Or is that a bar that no other company can reach?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
