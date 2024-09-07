|
07.09.2024 17:30:00
Is Nvidia Really as Popular as You Think? 1 Number That Has Me Concerned About the Company's Long-Term Prospects.
When the word "semiconductor" is mentioned, it's nearly impossible not to think of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- and for good reason. Over the last five years, the company has grown its revenue and free cash flow by nearly 900% and 800%, respectively. With that level of growth, it's no wonder industry analysts estimate that Nvidia holds at least 80% market share in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip realm.By all accounts, Nvidia looks unstoppable. However, what goes up must eventually come down, right?While analyzing Nvidia's second-quarter earnings report, I stumbled across a metric that required a second look because I couldn't believe what I saw. Specifically, I'm beginning to realize that Nvidia's customer concentration trends might suggest the company's growth could come to a screeching halt -- and I think many investors could be caught off guard.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.09.24
|Börse New York: Zum Ende des Montagshandels Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Intel-Aktie mit beeindruckender Aufholrally: Kann der NVIDIA-Konkurrent zu alter Stärke zurückfinden? (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 stärker (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So steht der S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Montagmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|95,98
|-0,02%