Is Palantir Quietly Becoming the Operating System for Enterprise AI?
Most companies building artificial intelligence (AI) today sell tools. Some sell models. Others sell dashboards, copilots, or analytics layers. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is doing something different -- and arguably more ambitious.Rather than selling AI features, Palantir is positioning itself as a control layer for enterprise AI. That distinction matters because in large organizations, intelligence alone isn't the bottleneck. Control is.
