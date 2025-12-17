Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 08:24:00

Is Palantir Quietly Becoming the Operating System for Enterprise AI?

Most companies building artificial intelligence (AI) today sell tools. Some sell models. Others sell dashboards, copilots, or analytics layers. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is doing something different -- and arguably more ambitious.Rather than selling AI features, Palantir is positioning itself as a control layer for enterprise AI. That distinction matters because in large organizations, intelligence alone isn't the bottleneck. Control is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten