Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
14.02.2026 01:31:00
Is Palantir Stock Overvalued?
Few stocks in the market have had as good a three-year run as Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Its stock has risen an impressive 2,100% since the start of 2023, but that figure was as high as 3,100% a few months ago before the stock sold off. Palantir's stock is now 30% down from its all-time high, vindicating projections (like mine) that it was overvalued and due for a sell-off. Now that that's here, investors need to reevaluate Palantir's stock and determine whether it's still overvalued or has sold off enough to warrant buying shares. Let's take a look at Palantir's stock and see if it's overvalued now or still has more room to decline before it enters a buying zone.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
12.02.26
|Palantir-Aktie fällt dennoch deutlich: Vormachtstellung im Verteidigungssektor ausgebaut (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26