Palantir Aktie

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

12.12.2025 08:25:00

Is Palantir Stock Set to Soar Again in the New Year?

Many analysts -- myself included -- said it was a bad idea to buy Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) in 2025. Today, we have egg on our faces. Palantir stock is up 142% year to date (YTD) as of this writing on Dec. 9, 2025.The company is accelerating its revenue growth and has been deemed one of the big winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Its stock price continues to run higher and higher with no signs of slowing.Now up by nearly 2,000% since going public more than five years ago, Palantir is the 22nd-largest company in the world by market capitalization, worth $433 billion. Is the stock set to soar yet again in the new year? Or will 2026 finally be the year that Palantir has its comeuppance?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
