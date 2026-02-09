Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
09.02.2026 02:00:00
Is Palantir Technologies Still a Millionaire Maker Stock?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) was one of the technology industry's best performers in 2024 and 2025 as investors became optimistic about its decision to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its existing data analytics platform. Shares have risen 1,666% over the last three years, likely minting plenty of millionaires and billionaires among the company's early backers.But this year, Palantir's rally has stalled. Shares have already shed a tenth of their value year to date despite the company's improving operational results. Let's dig deeper to decide if the stock still has millionaire-maker potential or if it's time for investors to jump ship. Since its founding in 2003, Palantir has made a name for itself in data analytics. The company's software helps corporate clients sift through vast amounts of unstructured data to identify actionable insights. This can include detecting fraud or unlocking efficiency gains in the private sector. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
