Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
02.03.2026 21:00:00
Is Palantir Technologies Stock a No-Brainer Buy While It's Less Than $150?
It's been a volatile year for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). The data analytics stock has been sliding in the first couple of months of 2026 as its valuation has appeared to weigh down the stock, as many investors have been thinking twice about whether it is worth its hefty price tag.On Monday, the stock was rallying again and inching closer to the $150 mark. Last year, it reached highs of more than $200, before eventually falling. Is it a no-brainer buy while it's below $150?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
20:04
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 gibt am Mittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Palantir von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Palantir von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.26
|Palantir sues magazine that revealed Switzerland rejected its approaches (Financial Times)