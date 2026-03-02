Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

02.03.2026 21:00:00

Is Palantir Technologies Stock a No-Brainer Buy While It's Less Than $150?

It's been a volatile year for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). The data analytics stock has been sliding in the first couple of months of 2026 as its valuation has appeared to weigh down the stock, as many investors have been thinking twice about whether it is worth its hefty price tag.On Monday, the stock was rallying again and inching closer to the $150 mark. Last year, it reached highs of more than $200, before eventually falling. Is it a no-brainer buy while it's below $150?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
