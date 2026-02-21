Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
21.02.2026 11:48:00
Is Plug Power (PLUG) Stock a Buy Now?
Tumbling more than 16% over the past month, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock has fallen out of favor over the past few weeks. With the recent plunge, shares of the fuel cell and hydrogen specialist are now down about 59% from their 52-week high as of this writing.But smart investors know that simply because the market has taken a bearish stance on a stock doesn't mean it's unworthy of being added to their portfolios. With this in mind, let's take a closer look at the bull and bear arguments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.
|
23.01.26
|Plug Power-Aktie im Blick: Walmart-Einigung lässt Anleger jubeln (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie gefragt: Grünes Wasserstoffprojekt in Namibia und CEO-Wechsel stimmen Anleger hoffnungsvoll (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Plus: NASA-Deal als Rückenwind für Wasserstoffbranche (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Erhöhung des Aktienbestands beantragt (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25