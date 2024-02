JetBlue to Webcast Chat at Citi Conference

JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 22nd at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:

http://investor.jetblue.com

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, it will also be archived on JetBlue's investor relations website under 'Archived Events & Presentations' following the conference call.

