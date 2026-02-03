KBR Aktie

KBR für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LEFS / ISIN: US48242W1062

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 12:35:08

KBR Bags ADEDDIS Contract From AFLCMC

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), an engineering and technological solutions provider, Tuesday announced that it has secured a new cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a ceiling value of $149 million from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre or AFLCMC under the Acquisition, Data, Engineering, Digital, Decision Integration and Software or ADEDDIS program.

The AFLCMC give the company this contract to transform systems and accelerate operator readiness at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

KBR will deliver advanced analytics and decision support, digital transformation solutions, systems and enterprise architecture engineering and software development. These capabilities will streamline design, development and production so the warfighter gains critical capabilities with greater speed and effectiveness, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, KBR shares were trading at $43.49, up 2.27% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KBR Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KBR Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KBR Inc 36,20 3,43% KBR Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Am Mittwoch zeigte sich die Wiener Börse fester. Der DAX gab hingegen nach. Anleger an der Wall Street können sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen