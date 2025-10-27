Keurig Dr Pepper Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQPZ / ISIN: US49271V1008
|
27.10.2025 11:27:48
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $662 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $616 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $738 million or $0.54 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $4.306 billion from $3.891 billion last year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $662 Mln. vs. $616 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $4.306 Bln vs. $3.891 Bln last year.
Looking ahead, for the full year, the company said: “KDP now expects fiscal 2025 constant currency net sales growth in a high-single-digit range, revised from a mid-single-digit growth outlook previously. The company's outlook for adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range is unchanged. At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one half of one percentage point headwind to full year top- and bottom-line growth.”
KDP was up by 3.50% at $28.11 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Keurig Dr Pepper Incmehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25
|Freundlicher Handel: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25
|Apollo and KKR inject $7bn into Keurig Dr Pepper (Financial Times)
|
26.10.25
|Ausblick: Keurig Dr Pepper gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.25
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Keurig Dr Pepper Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
|24,58
|-0,79%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.