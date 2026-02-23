Keysight Technologies, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $281 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $376 million or $2.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.0% to $1.60 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $281 Mln. vs. $169 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $1.60 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.27 To $ 2.33 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.690 B To $ 1.710 B