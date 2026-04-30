Kirby Boosts FY26 EPS Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Kirby Corp. (KEX) increased its full-year 2026 earnings per share growth guidance range to a range of 5 to 15 percent, up from the prior guidance range of 0 to 12 percent.

"Kirby is off to a solid start to the year amid a global macro environment that has become more uncertain, driven in part by heightened geopolitical tensions and volatility across energy and industrial markets," said David Grzebinski, Kirby CEO.

The Company also expects to generate net cash provided by operating activities of $575 million to $675 million in 2026 and capital spending is expected to range from $220 million to $260 million.

In Thursday's regular trading session, KEX is trading on the NYSE at $154.34, up $1.84 or 1.21 percent.

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