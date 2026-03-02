Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Aktie

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YAND / ISIN: US50077B2079

02.03.2026 17:41:18

Kratos Defense Shares Rise 9% On OpenSpace Platform Deployment With SSC Space

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) shares gained 8.52 percent to $93.51, up $7.33 on Monday, after the company announced that its OpenSpace Platform has been deployed as a key component of SSC Space Go, a new small satellite data service from SSC Space.

The stock is currently trading at $93.51, compared with a previous close of $86.18. It opened at $92.42 and has traded between $89.03 and $97.10 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume stands at 7.19 million shares, more than double its average volume of 3.46 million shares.

SSC Space Go leverages Kratos' OpenSpace virtualization and orchestration capabilities to support high-throughput, real-time data delivery for small satellites in Low Earth Orbit.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $25.32 to $134.00.

