Kratos Defense Shares Rise 9% On OpenSpace Platform Deployment With SSC Space

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) shares gained 8.52 percent to $93.51, up $7.33 on Monday, after the company announced that its OpenSpace Platform has been deployed as a key component of SSC Space Go, a new small satellite data service from SSC Space.

SSC Space Go leverages Kratos' OpenSpace virtualization and orchestration capabilities to support high-throughput, real-time data delivery for small satellites in Low Earth Orbit.

