KTM AG returns to the EICMA in Milan with an exciting range of models

KTM AG, a company of the PIERER Mobility Group, will return to the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan in 2024. It is the largest two-wheel trade show in Europe and one of the largest in the world. To mark the 110th anniversary of the six-day event (November 5-10, 2024), KTM AG plans to brighten up the expansive halls with the colors "orange" (KTM), "blue" (Husqvarna Mobility), "red" (GASGAS) and "black" (MV Agusta).

The company will present its wide range of products in an impressive exhibition area of 1,635 m2. Visitors will be able to experience the performance, the most brilliant innovations, the fastest models and the most creative concepts that the 2025 portfolio has to offer. The wide range of models underlines KTM AG's commitment to innovation, performance and versatility in the motorcycle industry. The Group's various brands, each with their own charm and specific expertise, guarantee that riders of all tastes and styles will have something exciting to look forward to in the coming year.

KTM will showcase the signature speed and performance of its vehicles in line with its "Ready to Race" mentality, led by the expanded 2024 KTM DUKE range, while the redesigned 2025 KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs and updated EXC Enduro range will further underline KTM's commitment to excellence in motocross and enduro racing. In addition, KTM will wow visitors to the show with a range of ADVENTURE models featuring innovative technologies and a host of other new features that will pique the public's interest.

Husqvarna Mobility will present the newly revised Vitpilen and Svartpilen models, ranging from 125 cc to 801 cc and featuring a new, elegant design. The Swedish brand will also showcase its expanded travel range, including the Norden 901, Norden 901 Expedition and a selection of the latest off-road range. Husqvarna will also unveil an exciting new motorcycle that underlines the brand's forward-looking vision.

GASGAS invites all enthusiasts, young and young at heart, to experience the exciting "Get on the Gas!" spirit. At the stand, visitors will be able to admire the extensive off-road range of the red bikes. From beginners to experienced champions, there is a bike for everyone. In addition to the trial, off-road and motocross models, a new innovative concept bike will also be on display. Come and immerse yourself in the vibrant world of GASGAS!

MV Agusta is the epitome of elegance and performance, with motorcycles such as the Superveloce, the F3 and the legendary Brutale. The Superveloce Arsham and the new Enduro Veloce models represent an uncompromising quest for perfection. MV Agusta also looks to the future with a concept bike. This heralds a new era for the legendary Made in Italy brand. With innovative design and outstanding technology, MV Agusta is setting new standards in the motorcycle industry.

Florian Kecht, Chief Sales Officer: "An appearance at EICMA was long overdue. With our impressive line-up of motorcycles and the latest technologies from our four brands, it's time to return after five years with momentum and style. We want to showcase not only our latest products, but also the stories and developments behind each model. We want our stand to be a place of diversity and a total experience. We want to move, excite and inspire every visitor. See you there!"

About the Group:

PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of KTM AG, Europe's leading motorcycle manufacturer. With a focus on the premium segment, the company unites the brands KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna and MV Agusta under one roof. The premium brand range also includes the high-performance components of the WP brand and the special KTM X-BOW high-performance sports cars. In 2023, PIERER Mobility sold more than 380,000 motorcycles.

