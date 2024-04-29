|
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $14.8 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $56 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $40.3 million or $0.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.6% to $140.8 million from $184.3 million last year.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $14.8 Mln. vs. $56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $140.8 Mln vs. $184.3 Mln last year.
