Leidos Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A1W5CT / ISIN: US5253271028

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21.10.2026 15:57:23

Leidos Wins $160 Mln U.S. Cyber Command Contract For Cyber Operations Support

(RTTNews) - Defense technology company Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a contract worth up to $160 million to support U.S. Cyber Command's planning and execution of military cyber operations.

The five-year contract includes the integration and coordination of offensive and defensive cyber operations, as well as support for securing, operating and defending the Department of War Information Network in cyberspace, the company said.

Leidos said it would provide cyber defense, operational planning, emerging threat analysis and support for developing tactics, techniques and procedures.

The company said the work would help U.S. Cyber Command coordinate and synchronize cyber operations across mission partners.

Leidos said the contract would be performed by its cyber operations team, including capabilities added through its acquisition of Kudu Dynamics.

On the NYSE, shares of Leidos were gaining 0.38 percent, changing hands at $128.14.

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Leidos Holdings Inc 117,20 2,14% Leidos Holdings Inc

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