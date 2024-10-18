|
18.10.2024 23:00:00
Like Nvidia Stock? Then You Might Love This Upcoming IPO.
Chipmaker Nvidia has made a lot of investors wealthier over the years. And investing in artificial intelligence (AI) as a whole has generally been a great idea. Many AI stocks have reached new highs in recent years due to the excitement and encouraging outlook for next-gen technologies.If you like Nvidia's stock but want some diversification, or perhaps simply want to invest in a company in its much earlier growth stages, than there's a new company you might want to consider if and when it goes public, and that's Cerebras.Cerebras is a tech company that could potentially give Nvidia some significant competition in the future. The company claims that it has "the world's largest, most powerful commercially available chip," the Wafer-Scale Engine. It says that the third generation, the WSE-3, "is 57 times larger than the leading commercially available GPU and has 52 times more compute cores," making it ideal for AI training.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
