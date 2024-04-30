Logitech Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its fourth quarter net income climbed to $167.62 million or $1.07 per share from $41.50 million or $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $154.43 million or $0.99 per share compared to $80.56 million or $0.50 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the fourth quarter grew to $1.01 billion from $960.08 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $956.08 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, Logitech expects non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $685 million - $715 million, sales of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion, representing a growth of 0% to 2% from last year. Analysts expectd revenue of $4.39 billion for fiscal year 2025.

