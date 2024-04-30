|
30.04.2024 04:07:55
Logitech Q4 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its fourth quarter net income climbed to $167.62 million or $1.07 per share from $41.50 million or $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year.
Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $154.43 million or $0.99 per share compared to $80.56 million or $0.50 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales for the fourth quarter grew to $1.01 billion from $960.08 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $956.08 million for the quarter.
Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, Logitech expects non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $685 million - $715 million, sales of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion, representing a growth of 0% to 2% from last year. Analysts expectd revenue of $4.39 billion for fiscal year 2025.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Logitech S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.24
|Aktien Schweiz leichter - Logitech nach Zahlen sehr volatil (Dow Jones)
|
30.04.24
|Logitech-Chefin setzt für Wachstum auf Bereiche Bildung und Gesundheit (Reuters)
|
30.04.24
|Logitech-Aktie springt an: Logitech kehrt in Wachstumszone zurück - Suche nach neuem CEO läuft (Reuters)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SMI mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|SLI-Handel aktuell: SLI präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|SMI aktuell: SMI fällt (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SLI am Dienstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Logitech S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Logitech S.A.
|35,00
|8,56%