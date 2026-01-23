Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarter Results

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025



The Board of Directors of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. announces the results of Reinet Investments S.C.A. for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The announcement is available here: Company Announcement. Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com

