Reinet Investments SCA Aktie

WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293

23.01.2026 07:00:16

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025

23-Jan-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. announces the results of Reinet Investments S.C.A. for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The announcement is available here: Company Announcement.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2264880

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2264880  23-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

