23.01.2024 16:42:51
Marriott International, Delonix Group Reaches Long-Term Strategic Cooperation Deal In Mainland China
(RTTNews) - Marriott International and Delonix Group, China-based hospitality company, Tuesday announced a long-term cooperation agreement under which the two companies will work together to grow Marriott's Tribute Portfolio brand in mainland China.
The Delonix portfolio currently includes ten hotel brands with over 1,400 hotels open or in the development pipeline.
Marriott International will franchise its Tribute Portfolio brand in connection with selected Grand New Century and other premium brand hotels managed by Delonix Group.
"Our collaboration with Marriott International demonstrates our confidence in the premium hotel market in China," commented Alex Zheng, Executive Chairman of Delonix Group. "Leveraging the strength of Marriott International's Tribute Portfolio brand, competitive affiliation cost structure, and robust loyalty program in China and globally, as well as Delonix Group's fast-growing Betterwood membership program, we are committed to offer additional value to hotel owners and elevated travel experiences for Chinese travelers. The agreement represents an unprecedented opportunity to drive the long-term growth of Delonix premium brands and Tribute Portfolio in China."
