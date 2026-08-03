Marriott Aktie
WKN: 913070 / ISIN: US5719032022
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03.08.2026 13:18:02
Marriott Int'l Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) provided its adjusted earnings and gross fee revenue guidance for the third quarter, and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.
For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.74 to $2.82 per share on gross fee revenues between $1.474 billion and $1.483 billion, with worldwide RevPAR growth of 3.5 to 4.0 percent.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.64 to $11.81 per share on gross fee revenues between $6.025 billion and $6.055 billion, with worldwide RevPAR growth of 3.0 to 3.5 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $11.38 to $11.63 per share on gross fee revenues between $5.925 billion and $5.985 billion, with worldwide RevPAR growth of 2.0 to 3.0 percent.
The company said its updated outlook includes the expected partial year incremental impact of the new terms of our recently executed agreements with JPMorgan Chase and American Express for our U.S. co-branded credit card program.
In Friday's pre-market trading, MAR is trading on the Nasdaq at $364.66, down $8.17 or 2.19 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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|Marriott Inc.
|310,45
|-4,20%