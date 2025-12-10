Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
10.12.2025 18:20:00
Marriott Stock Dips. Time to Buy?
Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) shares slipped after management told investors at a Barclays conference last week that fourth-quarter revenue per available room (RevPAR) will likely land at the low end of its guidance range. And the stock's downtrend since then has largely persisted, with shares down about 8% over the last week. Management's update highlighted a softer backdrop in the U.S. as 2025 winds down, even while business elsewhere looks more resilient.The hotel operator, whose portfolio stretches from midscale brands to high-end luxury resorts, had already been dealing with slower RevPAR growth in recent quarters. Global RevPAR was barely positive in the third quarter of 2025, and U.S. and Canada RevPAR actually declined. International markets, however, continued to post modest growth.But there are positives, too. Investors now have to weigh near-term softness in U.S. travel against a still-healthy development pipeline and impressive cash generation.All of this leads to the main question likely on many investors' minds: Is this a buying opportunity? Or is this a sign to stay away?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
