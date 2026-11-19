Maximus Aktie
WKN: 907462 / ISIN: US5779331041
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19.11.2026 12:46:05
Maximus Inc Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Maximus Inc (MMS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $97.01 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $75.29 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Maximus Inc reported adjusted earnings of $111.99 million or $2.11 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $1.301 billion from $1.318 billion last year.
Maximus Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $97.01 Mln. vs. $75.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.301 Bln vs. $1.318 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.50 To $ 8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.450 B To $ 5.650 B
for the year 2027 Revenue Guidance is expected between $5.450B - $5.650B and Adjusted diluted EPS in range of $7.50 - $8.00.
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