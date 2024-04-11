|
11.04.2024 07:30:15
Media Release: Minimal size. Maximize the potential: Sensirion launches revolutionary miniature CO2 sensor
|
Sensirion Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release
11.04.2024, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz
Minimal size. Maximize the potential: Sensirion launches revolutionary miniature CO2 sensor
The STCC4 enables mass-market CO2 monitoring in a wide range of applications with unmatched form factor, cost efficiency and low current consumption. Sensirion is excited to launch the latest addition to their CO2 sensor portfolio in the last quarter of 2024.
Utilizing the latest technological advancements in thermal conductivity sensing, the STCC4 provides the accuracy needed for indoor air quality applications at a low current consumption. Both accurate signal compensation and monitoring of relevant indoor environmental parameters are achieved when STCC4 is combined with Sensirion’s industry-leading temperature and humidity sensors. Engineered and manufactured in Switzerland, it has been optimized for easy integration into high volume applications through its SMD design and tape & reel packaging. The STCC4 is suitable for a wide range of applications, including indoor air quality monitors, smart thermostats, air conditioners and much more.
“CO2 monitoring is essential to ensuring comfortable indoor environments. We believe that the size and cost efficiency of STCC4 will empower healthy air wherever people work or live,” says Dr. Kaitlin Howell, Product Manager for CO2 sensors at Sensirion.
For more information, please visit our product page.
At a glance – STCC4 CO2 sensor:
About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions
Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with advanced sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.
Additional features:
File: STCC4 CO2 sensor
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sensirion Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 50
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 306 40 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 306 49 06
|Internet:
|www.sensirion.com
|ISIN:
|CH0406705126
|Valor:
|A2JGBW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1877653
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1877653 11.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sensirion Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sensirion Holding AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sensirion Holding AG
|30,75
|-7,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigen sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.