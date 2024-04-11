Media Release: Minimal size. Maximize the potential: Sensirion launches revolutionary miniature CO2 sensor

11.04.2024 07:30:15

Minimal size. Maximize the potential: Sensirion launches revolutionary miniature CO2 sensor

11.04.2024, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

 

Minimal size. Maximize the potential: Sensirion launches revolutionary miniature CO2 sensor

The STCC4 enables mass-market CO2 monitoring in a wide range of applications with unmatched form factor, cost efficiency and low current consumption. Sensirion is excited to launch the latest addition to their CO2 sensor portfolio in the last quarter of 2024.


Stäfa, Switzerland – STCC4, one of the world's smallest sensors for direct CO2 measurement, unlocks vast new applications for monitoring CO2 previously limited by size and cost constraints. Designed for seamless integration into compact electronic devices, the sensor is a groundbreaking newcomer in the CO2 sensor market.

Utilizing the latest technological advancements in thermal conductivity sensing, the STCC4 provides the accuracy needed for indoor air quality applications at a low current consumption. Both accurate signal compensation and monitoring of relevant indoor environmental parameters are achieved when STCC4 is combined with Sensirion’s industry-leading temperature and humidity sensors. Engineered and manufactured in Switzerland, it has been optimized for easy integration into high volume applications through its SMD design and tape & reel packaging. The STCC4 is suitable for a wide range of applications, including indoor air quality monitors, smart thermostats, air conditioners and much more.

“CO2 monitoring is essential to ensuring comfortable indoor environments. We believe that the size and cost efficiency of STCC4 will empower healthy air wherever people work or live,” says Dr. Kaitlin Howell, Product Manager for CO2 sensors at Sensirion.

For more information, please visit our product page.

 

At a glance – STCC4 CO2 sensor:

  • Small form factor (4 x 3 x 1.2 mm3)
  • Cost efficiency for high volume applications
  • Current consumption < 1 mA at 1 Hz sampling interval
  • Accuracy: ±(100 ppm + 10%)
  • Launch date: Q4 2024
 

 

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with advanced sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.

