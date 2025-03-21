Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media release: Sensirion in space: Supporting the WOBBLE2 project by BEARS e.V. with the SLF3S-4000B sensor



18.03.2025, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz



Sensirion in space: Supporting the WOBBLE2 project by BEARS e.V. with the SLF3S-4000B sensor

Sensirion, an expert in environmental and flow sensor solutions, is supporting the WOBBLE2 project of the Berlin Experimental Astronautics Research Student e.V. (BEARS e.V.) with the high-precision SLF3S-4000B sensor. The dedicated team of students from the Technical University of Berlin has qualified for the 15th cycle of the REXUS/BEXUS program, which allows them to test their experiments on sounding rockets.

Innovative technology for space exploration

The WOBBLE2 project (Weightless Observation of Behavior with Berlin Liquid Guidance Experiment 2) aims to test innovative tanks for satellites. At the heart of the experiment are Propellant Management Devices (PMD), which ensure that fuel is transported to the outlet in zero gravity. Using additive manufacturing techniques (metal 3D printing), the team is developing new PMD designs that optimally utilize the capabilities of this modern technology.

Precise measurements with the SLF3S-4000B Sensor

Sensirion supports the WOBBLE2 project with the SLF3S-4000B sensors, which is used in the experiments to enable precise measurements of fluid behavior. This ensures that the team's experiments are conducted at the highest technological level and contributes to the advancement of space technology.

Successful training week in Sweden

Six students from the team traveled to the ESA rocket base in Esrange, northern Sweden, in February 2024 to take the first step towards the rocket launch in March 2025. At temperatures of -30°C, they received valuable feedback from an expert panel and participated in an exciting program of lectures and tours. Over the course of the year, they have now completed further milestones and have been preparing for the launch in Sweden since Monday, 3 March 2025.

About BEARS e.V.

The Berlin Experimental Astronautics Research Student e.V. (BEARS e.V.) was founded on May 31, 2022, to provide students with the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in practical space projects. For more information, visit bears-space.de.

WOBBLE2 is a project developed within BEARS e.V. The team consists of motivated students with diverse skills, ranging from electrical engineering to fluid simulation and is actively supported by staff from the Department of Astronautics at the TU Berlin.

About the REXUS/BEXUS program

The REXUS/BEXUS program is conducted under a bilateral agreement between the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the Swedish National Space Agency (SNSA).

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.