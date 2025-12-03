Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
03.12.2025 15:30:00
Medicare Just Cut the Price of Wegovy: Should You Sell Novo Nordisk Stock?
The past two years have been challenging for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). The Denmark-based pharmaceutical company has dealt with worse-than-expected earnings, clinical-trial setbacks, and significant competition in its core therapeutic area that has eroded its market share.And it seems like the bad news keeps on rolling in for the drugmaker. Recent regulatory changes in the U.S. have introduced yet another potential obstacle for Novo Nordisk.When it rains, it pours. Let's look into these developments and discuss whether it's time to give up on the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
