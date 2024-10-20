|
20.10.2024 11:05:00
Meet the Unstoppable Growth Stock That Could Join Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club by 2030.
There's been a noteworthy shift over the past couple of decades that has seen technology companies ascend the ranks of the world's most valuable companies. Twenty years ago, industrial and energy bellwethers General Electric and ExxonMobil reigned supreme when measured by market cap, valued at $319 billion and $283 billion, respectively. Now, just two decades later, some of the best-known names in technology are tops.Leading the charge are three of the most familiar companies in the world today. All are leaders in the field of technology and need no introduction. Apple currently tops the list at $3.5 trillion, with its stock recently hitting new all-time highs. Nvidia also notched a new record high this week, moving ahead of Microsoft, as the two now boast market values of $3.4 trillion and $3 trillion, respectively.With a market cap of $1.4 trillion, it might seem presumptuous to suggest that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has all the makings of a $3 trillion club member. However, the stock has been on a roll, gaining 80% over the past year and 694% over the past 10 years (as of this writing), and its winning streak appears poised to continue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
