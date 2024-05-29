|
Merck Nears $1.3 Bln Cash Deal To Buy EyeBio, With Potential $1.7 Bln In Milestone Payments : Report
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is nearing an agreement to buy a privately held ophthalmology biotechnology company Eyebiotech for $1.3 billion in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
According to the report, Merck could make an additional $1.7 billion in milestone payments for EyeBio. The deal could be announced as early as Wednesday. Merck's venture arm was an investor in EyeBio.
