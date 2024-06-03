03.06.2024 17:10:40

Merck Says MRNA-4157-Keytruda Combination Data Shows Improvement In High-Risk Melanoma Patients

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Monday announced that its MRNA-4157-Keytruda combination study along with Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) demonstrated a sustained improvement in patients suffering from high-risk melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer.

The study, conducted on 157 patients, found that the drug combination reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 49 percent and the risk of distant metastasis or death by 62 percent compared to Keytruda alone in these patients.

Moreover, the findings showed that the 2.5-year recurrence-free survival rate of the combined drug was 74.8 percent compared to 55.6 percent for Keytruda alone.

Further, the companies announced the initiation of phase 3 MRNA-4157-Keytruda combination study for patients with resected high-risk melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

Currently, Merck's stock is moving up 1.83 percent, to $127.88 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Merck Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Merck Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Merck Co. 117,40 1,38% Merck Co.
Moderna Inc 135,90 0,94% Moderna Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in der Dienstagssitzung tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verliert. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen