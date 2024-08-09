|
09.08.2024 13:14:20
Merck To Buy Investigational B-Cell Depletion Therapy CN201 From Curon Biopharma For Initial $700 Mn
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Friday said it has agreed to acquire CN201, an investigational bispecific antibody for the treatment of B-cell associated diseases from Curon Biopharmaceutical.
As per the deal, Merck, through a subsidiary will acquire global rights to CN201 for an upfront payment of $700 million in cash, and milestone payments of up to $600 million associated with the development and approval of CN201.
CN201 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study in relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), and in a Phase 1b/2 study in relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL)
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Merck Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Merck-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Merck von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Dax-Konzern: Merck steigert Umsatz dank Halbleiter- und Pharmasparte (Handelsblatt)