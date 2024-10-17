|
18.10.2024 01:06:21
Merck's Clesrovimab Lowers RSV Disease And Hospitalization In Preterm And Full-term Infants
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced the positive results from the Phase 2b/3 clinical trial (MK-1654-004) evaluating clesrovimab, the company's investigational prophylactic monoclonal antibody designed to protect infants from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease during their first RSV season.
Results from the Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial, which evaluated a single dose of clesrovimab administered to healthy preterm and full-term infants (birth to 1 year of age), met all prespecified endpoints, with consistent results through both the 5-month and 6-month time points. The incidence of adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events were comparable between the clesrovimab and placebo groups, and there were no treatment or RSV-related deaths during the study.
In the Phase 2b/3 trial, clesrovimab reduced RSV-associated hospitalizations (secondary endpoint) and RSV-associated lower respiratory infection hospitalizations (tertiary endpoint) by more than 84% and 90%, respectively, through 5 months.
In addition, Merck announced data from a planned interim analysis of the MK-1654-007 trial, a Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of clesrovimab versus palivizumab in infants and children at increased risk for severe RSV disease. The primary endpoint of the study is the safety and tolerability of clesrovimab in infants entering their first RSV season.
Interim results showed clesrovimab had a comparable safety profile to palivizumab, and no drug-related serious adverse events were reported to date. Incidence rates of RSV-associated MALRI requiring greater than or equal to 1 indicator of lower respiratory infection or severity and RSV-associated hospitalizations (secondary endpoints) were also comparable between clesrovimab (3.6% and 1.3%, respectively) and palivizumab (3.0% and 1.5%, respectively) through Day 150 (5 months).
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Merck Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Pharma: Merck setzt auf KI - Ziele für Pharmasparte eingedampft (Handelsblatt)
|
16.10.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Mittwochnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Start freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Merck informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Merck Co.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Merck Co.
|101,40
|-0,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen erneut erholt -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verbuchte. Die US-Börsen legten am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.