23.07.2024 13:53:55

Merck's Phase 2b/3 Study Of Clesrovimab To Protect Infants From RSV Disease Meets Primary Goals.

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Tuesday said Phase 2b/3 study evaluating clesrovimab in preventing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease in infants met its primary goals.

In the study, clesrovimab met all primary safety and efficacy endpoints including reducing medically attended lower respiratory infections (MALRI) caused by RSV through Day 150.

Detailed findings of the study will be presented at an upcoming scientific congress and Merck plans to file these data with global regulatory authorities, the company said in a statement.

