Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
21.10.2026 23:45:48
Meta Hit With Record $25 Bln Fine Over Facebook Data Practices
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has been ordered to pay $25 billion after a New Mexico judge found the company had spent years misleading the public about how Facebook handled and shared user data.
Judge Francis Mathew imposed the penalty following a two-week trial in which a jury found Meta had violated state laws more than 40 million times. The case stemmed partly from the Cambridge Analytica scandal and statements by Meta executives claiming Facebook user data was not accessed or shared with third parties without permission.
The judge described Meta's violations and public misrepresentations as "willful," spanning more than 11 years from 2010 through 2021. While the calculated penalty based on the violations reached $219 billion, the court reduced it to $25 billion.
New Mexico had sought up to $40 billion, while Meta argued that a penalty exceeding $3.4 billion would be unconstitutional. Meta's head lawyer, CJ Mahoney, said the ruling made it "all but impossible to do business" in New Mexico and confirmed that the company intends to appeal.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
21.10.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Meta soll Milliarden wegen Cambridge Analytica zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.26
|Meta investiert mindestens 135 Milliarden Dollar in KI (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.26
|Meta agrees deal to keep Zuckerberg in California despite wealth tax proposal (Financial Times)
|
21.10.26
|Meta Platforms: Milliardenstrafe in New Mexico – Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.26
|ROUNDUP: Meta soll Milliarden wegen Cambridge Analytica zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
20.10.26
|Joel Kaplan to step down as Meta global affairs chief (Financial Times)
|
20.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Am Dienstagnachmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.26
|Ausblick: Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|21.10.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|621,80
|0,71%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden Handel stärker -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich fester. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.