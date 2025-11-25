Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
25.11.2025 23:51:26
Meta Is Reportedly Exploring a Massive AI Chip Deal. Is This Good News for Its Stock?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock saw substantial gains in Tuesday's trading following news of a potentially disruptive artificial intelligence supplier deal. The company's share price rose 3.8% in the daily session. Meta stock gained ground today following a report that the company was on track to purchase artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Alphabet. The move could mark a significant shakeup in the AI hardware space. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
|
11:08
|Australien: Klage gegen Social-Media-Verbot für Jugendliche (dpa-AFX)
|
11:05
|'Chatkontrolle': EU-Staaten für Freiwilligkeit statt Pflicht (dpa-AFX)
|
08:33
|Meta: Möglicher Milliarden-Deal mit Google setzt Nvidia unter Druck (Spiegel Online)
|
25.11.25