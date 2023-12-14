Meta Rolls Out Threads In The EU

(RTTNews) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday the launch of social media app Threads in the European Union (EU), just over five months after its launch in other parts of the world, including the United States.

"Today we're opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone," Zuckerberg wrote in a Threads post.

The delay in launching Threads in the EU was said to be due to concerns over compliance with the Digital Markets Act, which imposes strict rules on major internet companies. Meta has now ensured compliance with regulations to avoid any potential violations.

Threads became available on both Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries when it was launched on July 5 and made a remarkable debut with over 30 million sign-ups within just a few hours of its launch. It is referred by some as a potential "Twitter killer" or now "X killer."

Threads was available only for mobile devices at launch, but it has now rolled out a web version on August 22. With numerous X users flocking away from the platform following recent changes implemented by Elon Musk, Zuckerberg seized the opportunity and created Threads.

Currently, Threads holds the title of the most downloaded free app in the United States on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Sensor Tower data.

Though Threads is considered a direct competitor to X, there are significant differences in user experience. Unlike X's real-time, reverse chronological timeline, Threads employs an algorithmic feed similar to Facebook and Instagram.

However, Threads does not limit the posts displayed on its timeline to accounts followed by the user. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

The platform's popularity can be attributed in part to its user-friendly sign-up process, which only requires users to log in through their Instagram accounts, automatically populating their profiles and follow lists.

Analysts speculate that Threads only needs to attract one out of four Instagram monthly users to rival the size of X's user base. The Threads app was built by the Instagram team for sharing text updates and joining public conversations.

Instagram users can log in to Threads using their Instagram accounts. Just like on Instagram, Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.