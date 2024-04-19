Meta Slashes Quest 2 Price To $199 Permanently

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms (META) officially dropped the price of the Quest 2 base headset with 128GB storage to $199 from $299, making the virtual reality headset more affordable.

"At this lower price point, it's never been easier to get into VR. We're excited to bring the experience within reach for even more people," Meta said in a blog post.

The Quest 2, launched in 2020, allows users to dive into the virtual world of entertainment, fitness, meditation, and social interactions without any additional equipment like a TV or console.

The price drop comes as the company is planning to focus more on Quest 3, released last year at a starting price of $499, which is better than Quest 2 in terms of resolution, processing power, thickness, and full-color passthrough images.

Moreover, the Quest 3, which has an extra 2GB of RAM, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 (Gen 2), comparatively faster than the Quest 2's Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2.

Additionally, the tech giant has reduced the prices of Quest 2 accessories. The Elite Strap and Elite Strap with Battery have both dropped by 50 percent to $25 and $45, respectively, whereas the Fit Pack's price has fallen by half to $20. The official carrying case has gone down from $45 to $20.