Methanex Expects Q2 Results To Be Impacted By Geismar 3 Plant Outage

(RTTNews) - Methanex Corp. (MEOH, MX.TO) announced that its 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3, in Geismar, Louisiana was impacted by an unplanned outage in late February. Upon completing various inspections, the company has decided to complete repairs to the autothermal reformer (ATR), and it currently estimates a plant startup by early May 2025.

During this outage, the company is taking the opportunity to bring forward the completion of other planned maintenance work on Geismar 3 which was part of a previously budgeted three-week outage which is no longer expected to be required. This outage is expected to primarily impact the second quarter financial results due to lower produced methanol sales. The cost of these repairs is not expected to be material.