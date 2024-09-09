Methanex To Acquire OCI Global's International Methanol Business For $2.05 Bln

(RTTNews) - Methanex Corp. (MEOH, MX.TO) said that it agreed to acquire OCI Global's international methanol business for US$2.05 billion.

The transaction includes OCI's interest in two world-scale methanol facilities in Beaumont, Texas, one of which also produces ammonia. The transaction also includes a low-carbon methanol production and marketing business and a currently idled methanol facility in the Netherlands.

The $2.05 billion purchase price will consist of $1.15 billion in cash, the issuance of 9.9 million common shares of Methanex valued at $450 million and the assumption of $450 million in debt and leases.

After the transaction Methanex will have approximately 77 million shares outstanding, of which OCI will own approximately 13 percent.

Methanex noted that it intends to fund the cash consideration of the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and new debt issuance. The Company has obtained a fully committed debt financing package from Royal Bank of Canada to support the transaction.

As part of the transaction, Methanex expects to achieve approximately $30 million of annual cost synergies from lower logistics costs and lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

Closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2025.