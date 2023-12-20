|
20.12.2023 22:10:42
Micron Technology Q1 Loss Increases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at -$1.23 billion, or -$1.12 per share. This compares with -$195 million, or -$0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of -$1.05 billion or -$0.95 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $4.73 billion from $4.09 billion last year.
Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$1.23 Bln. vs. -$195 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.12 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $4.73 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: (-$0.35) to (-$0.21)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Micron Technology Inc.
|74,78
|0,27%