|
21.03.2024 12:22:17
Micron Technology Rallies In Pre-market On Encouraging Quarterly Results, Outlook Better Than View
(RTTNews) - Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) were rising more than 17 percent in pre-market on Thursday at $113.30, after reporting upbeat second-quarter results above the Street expectations. The chipmaker also provided third-quarter outlook better than the consensus view.
The company posted net income of $793 million, or $0.71 per share for the second quarter, compared with a loss $2.312 billion or $2.21 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $476 million, or $0.42 per share. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting the company to report a loss of $0.25 per share.
Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.82 billion from $3.69 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $5.34 billion.
For the third quarter, Micron expects revenue to be $6.60 billion plus or minus $200 million. Adjusted earnings for the year are expected to be $0.45 plus or minus $0.07.
Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead, Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology commented, "Our preeminent product portfolio positions us well to deliver a strong fiscal second half of 2024. We believe Micron is one of the biggest beneficiaries in the semiconductor industry of the multi-year opportunity enabled by AI."
Micron shares had closed at $96.25, up 2.39 percent on Wednesday. The stock has been trading in the range of $56.01 - $101.85 in the last 1 year.
Der heimische Markt steigt leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil knapp in Grün. Der Wall Street geht zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.