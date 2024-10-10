|
10.10.2024 18:11:45
Microsoft Rolls Out New AI Tools For Healthcare Organizations
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Thursday announced the launch of new healthcare AI models in Azure AI Studio, capabilities for healthcare data solutions in Microsoft Fabric, the healthcare agent service in Copilot Studio, and an AI-driven nursing workflow solution to support healthcare organizations.
The AI models in Azure AI Studio will integrate and analyze various data types, minimizing the extensive data requirements and providing customized AI solutions.
Meanwhile, the healthcare data solutions in Microsoft Fabric will help healthcare organizations by creating a single, unified AI-powered platform for healthcare data.
The company added that healthcare agent service in Copilot Studio will help in appointment scheduling, clinical trial matching, patient triaging, and various other services.
Moreover, the latest AI-powered ambient voice technology will help nurses to focus more on patients and less on paperwork by streamlining administrative tasks.
Currently, Microsoft's stock is trading at $416.58, down 0.20 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.10.24
|Microsoft-Aktie niedriger: Goldman reduziert Ziel für Microsoft (dpa-AFX)
|
10.10.24
|Bericht: OpenAI rechnet mit jahrelangen Verlusten (dpa-AFX)
|
08.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Microsoft-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Microsoft von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|OpenAI erhält Milliardenfinanzierung: Microsoft und NVIDIA unter den Investoren (dpa-AFX)
|
01.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Microsoft-Aktie leichter: KI-Software Copilot kann mit Nutzern sprechen (dpa-AFX)
|
01.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)