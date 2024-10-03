Microsoft To Invest EUR 4.3 Bln In Italy To Boost AI, Cloud

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. will be investing 4.3 billion euros in Italy in the next two years, aiming to expand the country's hyperscale cloud and artificial intelligence or AI datacenter infrastructure. In its largest investment in Italy to date, the tech giant said it will also provide digital skills training to more than 1 million Italians by the end of 2025.

With the move, the company aims to help maximize the AI opportunities for Italy, and to contribute to Italian government's focus on long-term economic growth and demographic challenge amid the rising demand for AI computer and cloud services.

Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft said, "By expanding access to our AI technology and expertise, we are equipping the Italian government, businesses, and the broader workforce with the tools to build an AI-driven economy that creates jobs and drives prosperity."

With the investment, Italy North is expected to play a crucial role in meeting European data boundary requirements, and to serve as a key data hub for the Mediterranean and North Africa.

Microsoft noted that by integrating AI into strategic sectors, Italy can innovate production processes, improve patient outcomes, enhance financial services, and increase the efficiency of public services.

The new infrastructure will operate under Microsoft's AI Access Principles.

Microsoft said the planned new training programs to skill more than 1 million people in Italy by 2025 would focus on AI fluency, technical AI skills, AI business transformation, and the promotion of safe and responsible AI development.

The company also plans to launch skilling initiatives for professionals and students across Italy, included in disadvantaged communities.

In Italy, Generative AI holds the potential to enhance productivity and well-being, even in the face of a talent shortage and an aging population. It is projected that about 3.7 million workers would depart the workforce by 2040 in Italy, resulting in 267.8 billion euros in national GDP at present productivity level, and that new technologies would make it possible to maintain the same level of economic well-being.

According to a recent study by TEHA Group and Microsoft Italy, 63 percent of Italian entrepreneurs acknowledge a lack of Generative AI skills. However, broad adoption of this technology could boost Italy's annual GDP by up to 312 billion euros over the next 15 years, an 18.2 percent increase. The SMEs and Made in Italy companies, a major strategic sector of the Italian Economy, could benefit from an increase of 122 billion euros in added value.

In May, Microsoft joined with major companies including Amazon.com Inc., Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, and others, to announce around 15 billion euros or $16.2 billion worth foreign investments in France as part of the country's annual 'Choose France' business summit.

Microsoft reportedly plans to invest 4 billion euros or $4.3 billion in France, mainly to focus on the AI sector.

Microsoft also announced a $3.3 billion investment in Wisconsin, aiming to turn the U.S. state into a center of AI innovation and enhance its economic growth.

In April, the company announced its proposed investment of $1.7 billion in Indonesia over the next four years to build new cloud and AI infrastructure.