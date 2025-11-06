MKS Instruments Aktie

MKS Instruments für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920343 / ISIN: US55306N1046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 02:43:32

MKS Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MKS Inc. (MKSI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $74 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $62 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MKS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $988 million from $896 million last year.

MKS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $74 Mln. vs. $62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $988 Mln vs. $896 Mln last year.

The company expects Q4 25 Revenue of $990 million, plus or minus $40 million and Non-GAAP eps of $2.27, plus or minus $0.34.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MKS Instruments Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MKS Instruments Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MKS Instruments Inc. 129,75 9,22% MKS Instruments Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Märkte ziehen kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stabil, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht tiefer tendiert. Unterdessen geht es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen