MKS Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - MKS Inc. (MKSI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $74 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $62 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.
Excluding items, MKS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130 million or $1.93 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $988 million from $896 million last year.
MKS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $74 Mln. vs. $62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $988 Mln vs. $896 Mln last year.
The company expects Q4 25 Revenue of $990 million, plus or minus $40 million and Non-GAAP eps of $2.27, plus or minus $0.34.
