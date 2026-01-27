MODEC Aktie

MODEC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 812882 / ISIN: JP3888250002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.01.2026 07:16:19

MODEC Signs Fuel Cell And CO2 Capture Development Deal With Eld Energy

(RTTNews) - MODEC, Inc. (MDIKF, 6269.T), a supplier and operator of offshore floating platforms, on Tuesday said it has signed a joint development agreement with Norway-based Eld Energy AS to develop an integrated 120-kilowatt solid oxide fuel cell and Carbon dioxide capture system for floating production, storage and offloading vessels.

The onshore operational testing is planned for 2027 and the offshore demonstration is targeted to commence from 2028.

Under the new agreement, the SOFC output will be scaled up from 40 kilowatts to 120 kilowatts, representing a key step toward phased deployment on FPSOs. The system will also integrate a CO2 capture and fuel recovery unit optimized for SOFC exhaust.

The joint development aims to deliver a scalable multi-megawatt power system capable of meeting full FPSO power demand with zero carbon intensity, supporting improvements in both environmental performance and operational value.

The agreement covers prototype design and manufacturing of a low-carbon offshore power solution.

The company and Eld Energy have been jointly advancing the design and manufacturing of a pilot-scale 40-kilowatt SOFC offshore power system since 2025, using associated natural gas produced during FPSO operations.

MODEC is currently trading 2.04% higher at JPY 14,255 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MODEC INC

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MODEC INC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MODEC INC 13 970,00 0,50% MODEC INC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas höher
Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichnen am Dienstag Zuwächse. Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Montag zum Handelsschluss an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich etwas höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen