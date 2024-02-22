|
22.02.2024 15:06:34
Moderna Stock Up 6% As Q4 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported a profit for the fourth quarter that plunged from last year, reflecting a sharp drop in COVID-19 vaccines sales. However, both earnings per share and revenues for the quarter topped analysts' expectations. The company also reaffirmed its 2024 product sales outlook.
In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Moderna shares are surging $5.24 or 5.98 percent to trade at $92.83.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $217 million or $0.55 per share, sharply down from $1.47 billion or $3.61 per share in the prior-year quarter.
On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue for the quarter nearly halved to $2.81 billion from last year's $5.08 billion, primarily due to a reduction in sales of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine. Analysts expected revenues of $2.49 billion for the quarter.
Net product sales for the quarter decreased 43 percent to $2.8 billion from last year, primarily driven by lower sales volume, partially offset by a higher average selling price.
The Company reported $2.8 billion in COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax sales in the fourth quarter of 2023, which includes $0.8 billion of U.S. sales and $2 billion of international sales.
Looking ahead, the company is reaffirming its 2024 product sales outlook of $4 billion as it enters the second year of the U.S. commercial endemic COVID market with increased clarity of market size and dynamics.
The Company continues to expect initial regulatory approvals of its RSV vaccine (mRNA-1345) starting in the first half of 2024. It is well-prepared for the launch of its second respiratory vaccine, which will build upon the success of its commercial efforts in the fall COVID-19 market.
"We look forward to the anticipated approvals of our RSV vaccine beginning in the first half of the year. With multiple upcoming Phase 3 data readouts in 2024, we remain focused on commercial execution and continued investment in our pipeline with financial discipline," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Pharma-Branche: Moderna verzeichnet Milliardenverlust - Aktie steigt trotzdem (Handelsblatt)
|
22.02.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende kräftige Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Moderna-Aktie gesucht: Moderna erzielt überraschend kleinen Quartalsgewinn (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht nachmittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Moderna Incmehr Analysen
|12.01.24
|Moderna Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.23
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.23
|Moderna Buy
|UBS AG
|23.10.23
|Moderna Buy
|UBS AG
|17.02.23
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.24
|Moderna Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.23
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.23
|Moderna Buy
|UBS AG
|23.10.23
|Moderna Buy
|UBS AG
|17.02.23
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.24
|Moderna Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.23
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.23
|Moderna Buy
|UBS AG
|23.10.23
|Moderna Buy
|UBS AG
|17.02.23
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Moderna Inc
|89,67
|-3,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.