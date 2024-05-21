Modine Manufacturing Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25.8 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $89.9 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Modine Manufacturing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $603.5 million from $618.1 million last year.

Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $25.8 Mln. vs. $89.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $603.5 Mln vs. $618.1 Mln last year.