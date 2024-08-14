+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 18:55:06

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

14-Aug-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 14 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

20,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

390.00

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

384.50

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

387.5722

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,015,901 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,030,549.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 387.5722

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

569

390.00

 13:27:59

00071027057TRLO1

XLON

1010

390.00

 13:27:59

00071027058TRLO1

XLON

414

390.00

 13:27:59

00071027059TRLO1

XLON

890

390.00

 13:42:20

00071027462TRLO1

XLON

62

390.00

 14:46:46

00071030028TRLO1

XLON

375

390.00

 14:46:46

00071030029TRLO1

XLON

375

390.00

 14:46:46

00071030030TRLO1

XLON

713

390.00

 14:46:46

00071030031TRLO1

XLON

125

390.00

 14:46:46

00071030032TRLO1

XLON

8

390.00

 14:46:46

00071030033TRLO1

XLON

341

390.00

 14:46:46

00071030034TRLO1

XLON

378

388.50

 14:57:08

00071030525TRLO1

XLON

530

388.50

 14:57:08

00071030526TRLO1

XLON

956

387.00

 15:06:31

00071030982TRLO1

XLON

538

387.50

 15:06:31

00071030983TRLO1

XLON

1040

390.00

 15:31:12

00071031992TRLO1

XLON

880

390.00

 15:31:12

00071031993TRLO1

XLON

998

389.50

 15:31:15

00071031994TRLO1

XLON

83

389.50

 15:31:15

00071031995TRLO1

XLON

249

387.00

 15:34:32

00071032223TRLO1

XLON

125

387.00

 15:34:32

00071032224TRLO1

XLON

546

387.00

 15:34:32

00071032225TRLO1

XLON

968

385.00

 15:40:58

00071032871TRLO1

XLON

880

385.00

 15:51:02

00071033173TRLO1

XLON

323

384.50

 15:57:00

00071033392TRLO1

XLON

375

384.50

 15:57:00

00071033393TRLO1

XLON

206

384.50

 15:57:00

00071033394TRLO1

XLON

794

384.50

 15:57:00

00071033395TRLO1

XLON

172

384.50

 15:57:00

00071033396TRLO1

XLON

818

385.00

 15:57:00

00071033397TRLO1

XLON

957

387.00

 16:10:25

00071033851TRLO1

XLON

589

387.00

 16:10:25

00071033852TRLO1

XLON

195

387.00

 16:10:25

00071033853TRLO1

XLON

436

386.00

 16:15:13

00071034266TRLO1

XLON

200

386.00

 16:15:13

00071034267TRLO1

XLON

340

386.00

 16:15:13

00071034268TRLO1

XLON

714

385.50

 16:21:02

00071034745TRLO1

XLON

828

385.50

 16:21:02

00071034746TRLO1

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Christopher Flame

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 340658
EQS News ID: 1968371

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968371&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

