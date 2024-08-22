22.08.2024 18:30:09

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
22-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 22 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

100,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

412.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

401.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

406.735p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,345,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,701,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.735

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1351

404.00

 08:16:10

00071104345TRLO0

XLON

1213

404.00

 08:17:15

00071104361TRLO0

XLON

1094

405.00

 08:51:38

00071104892TRLO0

XLON

1220

408.00

 09:19:38

00071105620TRLO0

XLON

888

407.00

 09:25:15

00071105911TRLO0

XLON

622

407.00

 09:25:15

00071105912TRLO0

XLON

1034

406.50

 09:30:38

00071106056TRLO0

XLON

1130

406.00

 10:35:11

00071108148TRLO0

XLON

27

405.00

 10:59:08

00071108442TRLO0

XLON

19

405.00

 10:59:52

00071108451TRLO0

XLON

181

405.00

 11:07:46

00071108493TRLO0

XLON

327

405.00

 11:07:46

00071108494TRLO0

XLON

250

405.00

 11:07:46

00071108495TRLO0

XLON

360

405.00

 11:07:46

00071108496TRLO0

XLON

88

404.50

 11:09:46

00071108539TRLO0

XLON

1110

404.50

 11:09:51

00071108541TRLO0

XLON

950

405.00

 11:35:17

00071108806TRLO0

XLON

980

405.50

 11:43:30

00071108941TRLO0

XLON

303

405.50

 11:49:13

00071108995TRLO0

XLON

1022

405.50

 12:07:25

00071109183TRLO0

XLON

14

412.00

 12:21:55

00071109543TRLO0

XLON

11

412.00

 12:21:55

00071109544TRLO0

XLON

285

412.00

 12:21:55

00071109545TRLO0

XLON

1963

412.00

 12:21:55

00071109546TRLO0

XLON

1040

410.50

 12:22:45

00071109567TRLO0

XLON

1103

410.50

 12:22:45

00071109568TRLO0

XLON

1200

410.00

 12:22:45

00071109576TRLO0

XLON

267

410.00

 12:22:45

00071109577TRLO0

XLON

522

410.00

 12:22:45

00071109578TRLO0

XLON

1104

409.00

 12:23:15

00071109590TRLO0

XLON

1324

409.00

 12:30:47

00071109720TRLO0

XLON

1192

409.00

 12:30:47

00071109721TRLO0

XLON

1288

409.00

 12:30:47

00071109724TRLO0

XLON

1684

409.00

 12:30:47

00071109725TRLO0

XLON

1320

409.00

 12:30:47

00071109726TRLO0

XLON

1286

409.00

 12:30:47

00071109727TRLO0

XLON

1275

409.00

 12:30:47

00071109728TRLO0

XLON

48

409.00

 12:30:47

00071109729TRLO0

XLON

1369

409.00

 12:31:05

00071109900TRLO0

XLON

307

409.00

 12:31:05

00071109901TRLO0

XLON

1271

409.00

 12:31:05

00071109902TRLO0

XLON

1257

409.00

 12:31:10

00071109917TRLO0

XLON

95

409.00

 12:31:10

00071109918TRLO0

XLON

608

409.00

 12:31:28

00071109943TRLO0

XLON

496

409.00

 12:31:28

00071109944TRLO0

XLON

1219

408.50

 12:32:00

00071109972TRLO0

XLON

1255

407.50

 12:32:16

00071109993TRLO0

XLON

320

407.00

 12:46:43

00071110261TRLO0

XLON

1088

407.50

 13:03:34

00071110628TRLO0

XLON

1407

407.50

 13:06:59

00071110706TRLO0

XLON

860

407.50

 13:06:59

00071110707TRLO0

XLON

851

407.50

 13:07:01

00071110718TRLO0

XLON

389

407.50

 13:07:01

00071110719TRLO0

XLON

117

407.50

 13:07:07

00071110747TRLO0

XLON

1006

407.50

 13:07:07

00071110748TRLO0

XLON

409

408.00

 13:10:29

00071110984TRLO0

XLON

1080

408.00

 13:11:38

00071111052TRLO0

XLON

1093

408.00

 13:15:33

00071111152TRLO0

XLON

76

408.00

 13:22:11

00071111320TRLO0

XLON

650

408.00

 13:22:11

00071111321TRLO0

XLON

108

408.00

 13:22:11

00071111322TRLO0

XLON

1056

408.00

 13:35:54

00071111763TRLO0

XLON

1174

408.00

 13:43:11

00071111890TRLO0

XLON

1122

408.00

 13:43:11

00071111891TRLO0

XLON

787

408.00

 13:43:17

00071111923TRLO0

XLON

26

408.00

 13:45:55

00071111982TRLO0

XLON

387

407.50

 13:46:28

00071111989TRLO0

XLON

5

407.50

 13:46:28

00071111990TRLO0

XLON

1429

407.50

 14:02:48

00071112371TRLO0

XLON

526

407.50

 14:02:48

00071112372TRLO0

XLON

1218

408.00

 14:06:37

00071112486TRLO0

XLON

1135

408.50

 14:21:03

00071112824TRLO0

XLON

1054

407.50

 14:30:12

00071112958TRLO0

XLON

1195

406.50

 14:30:40

00071112976TRLO0

XLON

1033

404.50

 14:46:54

00071113338TRLO0

XLON

1053

403.00

 14:58:08

00071113957TRLO0

XLON

1078

403.50

 15:03:50

00071114127TRLO0

XLON

301

403.00

 15:04:55

00071114150TRLO0

XLON

96

403.00

 15:04:55

00071114151TRLO0

XLON

125

403.00

 15:04:55

00071114152TRLO0

XLON

618

403.00

 15:04:55

00071114153TRLO0

XLON

1132

401.50

 15:08:50

00071114265TRLO0

XLON

132

401.50

 15:08:50

00071114266TRLO0

XLON

1230

403.00

 15:25:15

00071114700TRLO0

XLON

99

404.00

 15:25:39

00071114715TRLO0

XLON

1274

404.00

 15:33:53

00071115163TRLO0

XLON

274

403.50

 15:34:18

00071115169TRLO0

XLON

1260

404.00

 15:47:57

00071115573TRLO0

XLON

371

403.50

 15:49:18

00071115613TRLO0

XLON

629

403.50

 15:50:01

00071115634TRLO0

XLON

1140

403.50

 15:50:01

00071115635TRLO0

XLON

374

402.50

 15:51:06

00071115656TRLO0

XLON

362

402.50

 15:52:07

00071115670TRLO0

XLON

109

402.50

 15:52:50

00071115702TRLO0

XLON

748

402.50

 15:52:50

00071115703TRLO0

XLON

179

405.00

 16:12:46

00071116565TRLO0

XLON

3099

405.50

 16:12:46

00071116566TRLO0

XLON

518

406.50

 16:13:47

00071116600TRLO0

XLON

403

406.50

 16:13:47

00071116601TRLO0

XLON

3333

406.50

 16:13:47

00071116602TRLO0

XLON

950

406.50

 16:13:47

00071116603TRLO0

XLON

374

406.50

 16:14:47

00071116624TRLO0

XLON

844

406.50

 16:14:53

00071116632TRLO0

XLON

1269

406.50

 16:14:53

00071116633TRLO0

XLON

600

406.50

 16:14:53

00071116634TRLO0

XLON

125

406.00

 16:15:04

00071116656TRLO0

XLON

125

406.00

 16:15:04

00071116657TRLO0

XLON

946

406.00

 16:15:04

00071116658TRLO0

XLON

950

406.00

 16:15:04

00071116659TRLO0

XLON

600

406.00

 16:15:04

00071116660TRLO0

XLON

141

406.00

 16:15:04

00071116661TRLO0

XLON

283

406.00

 16:15:42

00071116680TRLO0

XLON

125

406.00

 16:15:42

00071116681TRLO0

XLON

243

406.00

 16:16:17

00071116727TRLO0

XLON

1159

406.50

 16:19:19

00071116886TRLO0

XLON

950

406.50

 16:19:19

00071116887TRLO0

XLON

199

406.50

 16:19:19

00071116888TRLO0

XLON

1259

405.50

 16:19:33

00071116894TRLO0

XLON

1080

405.50

 16:19:33

00071116895TRLO0

XLON

1087

405.50

 16:20:36

00071116983TRLO0

XLON

374

405.50

 16:21:38

00071117039TRLO0

XLON

798

405.50

 16:21:38

00071117040TRLO0

XLON

141

405.50

 16:21:40

00071117045TRLO0

XLON

250

405.50

 16:21:40

00071117046TRLO0

XLON

125

405.50

 16:21:40

00071117047TRLO0

XLON

740

405.50

 16:21:40

00071117048TRLO0

XLON

1175

405.00

 16:22:33

00071117095TRLO0

XLON

950

405.50

 16:22:33

00071117096TRLO0

XLON

311

405.50

 16:22:33

00071117097TRLO0

XLON

821

405.50

 16:23:03

00071117110TRLO0

XLON

496

406.00

 16:23:18

00071117129TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


